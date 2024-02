Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 34.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 4115.60 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 34.44% to Rs 995.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 740.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 4115.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3665.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4115.603665.2326.4923.391445.421105.861297.88971.02995.97740.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel