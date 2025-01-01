Eicher Motors gains after CV sales climb 4% YoY in December

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Eicher Motors advanced 1.18% to Rs 4,873.75 after the company reported 3.71% year-on-year growth in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 8,324 units in December 2024.

While domestic sales increased by 1.03% to 7,545 units, total exports surged 52.65% to 490 units in December 2024 over December 2023.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in December 2024 stood at 289 units, up by 21.94% YoY.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 1,100.33 crore on a 3.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,186.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

