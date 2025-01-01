Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes gains after recording 37% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

APL Apollo Tubes gains after recording 37% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

APL Apollo Tubes advanced 1.76% to Rs 1596 after the company recorded sales volume of 828,200 ton in Q3 FY25, which is higher by 37.2% as compared with the volume of 603,659 registered in Q3 FY24.

On a sequential basis, the sales volume is higher by 9.2%. The companys sales volume for Q2 FY25 was 758,267 ton.

The sales volume of Apollo Structural category was 5,82,893 ton (up 40.9% YoY), of Apollo Z category was 2,11,739 ton (up 5.2% YoY) and that of Apollo Galv category was 33,568 ton (up 16.3% YoY).

APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 4.3 million tons. The companys multi-product offerings include over 2,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications.

The company's net profit declined 73.48% to Rs 53.81 crore on a 3.09% increase in sales to Rs 4,627.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Metal stocks slide

Real Estate shares fall

Gateway Distriparks gains on receiving income tax refund

City Union Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Market turns rangebound; Nifty hovers above 23,700

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story