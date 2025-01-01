Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 73.13 points or 0.25% at 28819.08 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.51%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.16%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.76%),NMDC Ltd (down 0.38%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.23%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.06%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.83%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.57%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 458.41 or 0.83% at 55639.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.06 points or 0.24% at 15997.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.15 points or 0.4% at 23738.94921875.

The BSE Sensex index was up 378.96 points or 0.48% at 78517.97.

On BSE,2596 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

