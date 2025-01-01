Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 125.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 January 2025.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 125.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.55% to Rs.756.50. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd clocked volume of 31.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.35% to Rs.800.00. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd clocked volume of 618.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.11% to Rs.110.79. Volumes stood at 53.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd notched up volume of 274.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.56% to Rs.332.55. Volumes stood at 12.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd clocked volume of 18.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.86% to Rs.749.05. Volumes stood at 1.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News