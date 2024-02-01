Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors Ltd Spurts 2.57%

Eicher Motors Ltd Spurts 2.57%

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd has added 1.2% over last one month compared to 6.56% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd gained 2.57% today to trade at Rs 3939.3. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.74% to quote at 44319.01. The index is up 6.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Motors Ltd increased 0.97% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 46.82 % over last one year compared to the 20.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has added 1.2% over last one month compared to 6.56% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4597 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15461 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4201.7 on 04 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2835.95 on 28 Mar 2023.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

