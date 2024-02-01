H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for South Central Railway project

The civil construction company on Wednesday announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) for Rs 440 crore South Central Railway project, under EPC mode.

The scope of the project entails doubling of track between Karanjgaon station (including) & Aurangabad station (including), as well as electrification and signaling works in connection with Aurangabad- Ankai doubling project in Nanded division of South Central Railway.

South Central Railways estimated cost of the project is Rs 439.59 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 447.11 crore. The construction period of the project is 30 months.

H.G. Infra Engineering provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertakes civil construction and related infrastructure projects in the road construction space.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 17.3% to Rs 96.12 crore on 20% increase in net sales to Rs 954.53 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering gained 1.20% to end at Rs 933.50 on the BSE.

