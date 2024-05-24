Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.11% in the March 2024 quarter

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.00% to Rs 5557.04 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 23.11% to Rs 220.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 5557.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6860.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.05% to Rs 899.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 947.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 29413.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35243.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5557.046860.31 -19 29413.1135243.80 -17 OPM %8.268.97 -8.808.95 - PBDT495.65533.23 -7 2596.002896.52 -10 PBT382.28428.16 -11 2175.222520.05 -14 NP220.31178.95 23 899.67947.48 -5

