EID Parry Q4 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 287 cr

EID Parry (India) reported a 30.05% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.52 crore on a 22.57% rise in net sales to Rs 6,811.12 crore in Q4 March 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 92.15% YoY to Rs 734.54 crore during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) (excluding exceptional items of Rs 347 crore) for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 was Rs 626 crore, registering an increase of 8% in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the sugar business stood at Rs 1,372.89 crore (up 6.79% YoY), distillery came in at Rs 268.19 crore (up 19.8% YoY), consumer products stood at Rs 195.32 crore (up 44.79%), crop protection was at Rs 698.72 crore (up 23.8% YoY), and nutrient and allied business was at Rs 4,320.96 crore (up 28.21% YoY) during the period under review.

On the other hand, the firms income from nutraceuticals was at Rs 59.31 crore (down 15.32% YoY), and revenue from cogeneration stood at Rs 57.93 crore (down 25.49% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

On a standalone basis, EID Parry posted a net loss of Rs 231.70 crore in Q4 FY25, against a net profit of Rs 80.27 crore in Q4 FY24. Standalone net sales rose 13.54% YoY to Rs 813.67 crore.

Segment-wise, the farm inputs division continued to lead performance, recording a profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of Rs 398 crore for the quarter, up 26.35% from Rs 315 crore a year ago. In contrast, the sugar division reported a sharp decline in profitability, with PBIT falling to Rs 26 crore from Rs 164 crore in Q4 FY24.

The nutraceuticals division posted a modest profit of Rs 11 crore, compared to Rs 16 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the consumer products group (CPG) division widened its loss to Rs 13 crore from Rs 4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the company noted that its subsidiary, Coromandel International, has declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3 per share. EID Parry is expected to receive a total income of Rs 148.91 crore from this payout.

Furthermore, the board has approved an investment of up to Rs 350 crore in Parry Sugars Refinery India (PSRIPL), its wholly owned subsidiary. The investment, to be made in one or more tranches, is intended to support debt reduction and strengthen the subsidiarys net worth.

EID Parry (India) is engaged in sugar, nutraceuticals, and ethanol production. It also has a significant presence in the farm inputs business, including biopesticides, through its subsidiary, Coromandel International.

Shares of EID Parry (India) rose 0.95% to Rs 990.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News