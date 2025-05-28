Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR dips yet again as equities see muted moves

INR dips yet again as equities see muted moves

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee eased on Wednesday, adding to recent losses tracking a sharp upside in dollar which broke above 99 mark. Investors were waiting for domestic industrial and manufacturing production data for April as well as the first quarter GDP growth numbers to be released this week. INR currently quotes at 85.65 per US dollar, down 25 paise on the day. Local stocks saw muted moves despite firm overnight close for the US equities. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.33% at 85.67. A drop under 85.80 mark in early moves capped downside for the counter.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

