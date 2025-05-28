Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 37.59 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 189.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

