Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 37.59 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 189.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.5940.23 -7 189.74160.53 18 OPM %0.510.65 -0.530.44 - PBDT0.120.25 -52 0.860.62 39 PBT0.080.16 -50 0.710.46 54 NP0.070.13 -46 0.540.35 54

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

