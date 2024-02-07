EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2024.

EIH Ltd soared 15.63% to Rs 410.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd surged 14.30% to Rs 1133.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33204 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd spiked 13.91% to Rs 471.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43540 shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank spurt 12.57% to Rs 76.04. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 206.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd exploded 8.84% to Rs 491.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

