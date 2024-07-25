Elantas receives GPCB nod to continue Ankleshwar plant operations

Elantas Beck India that Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has granted a further extension of one year to the revocation of the closure order, issued to the company's manufacturing plant at GIDC, Ankleshwar, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat. In compliance of the GPCB order, Elantas industrial plant at Ankleshwar, Bharuch will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, the company is representing to GPCB for permanent revocation of the closure order through completion of all the necessary actions.

