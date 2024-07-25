Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.11% in the June 2024 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 1477.10 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 54.11% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 1477.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1214.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1477.101214.76 22 OPM %10.558.62 -PBDT154.09105.69 46 PBT132.3685.91 54 NP98.9764.22 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Part of NH-3 in Himachal closed after cloudburst causes flash flood

Olympics Equestrian champion Dujardin repeatedly whips horse on video

Budget 2024: All the key changes to capital gains tax explained

LIVE: SC rules that Parliament does not have Constitutional authority to tax mineral rights

Mankind Pharma frontrunner to acquire Bharat Serums in $1.5 bn deal

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story