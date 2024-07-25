Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 91.90% to Rs 188.14 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.90% to Rs 188.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales188.1498.04 92 OPM %-22.10-43.97 -PBDT7.42-10.64 LP PBT3.08-13.62 LP NP12.72-4.29 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Part of NH-3 in Himachal closed after cloudburst causes flash flood

Olympics Equestrian champion Dujardin repeatedly whips horse on video

Budget 2024: All the key changes to capital gains tax explained

LIVE: SC rules that Parliament does not have Constitutional authority to tax mineral rights

Mankind Pharma frontrunner to acquire Bharat Serums in $1.5 bn deal

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story