Reserve money gains 0.7% on week

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.6% on the week to stand at Rs 35.54 lakh crore as on July 19, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up by 0.7% on the week to Rs 47.14 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 6.4% on a year ago basis compared to 4.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 1.8% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.8%.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

