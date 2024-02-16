KPI Green arm bags 1.5 MW solar power project

The power generation company on Thursday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia has received new order of 1.5 megawatt (MW) for executing solar power project under captive power producer (CPP) segment.

The company said that the order was received from Pruthvi Textile.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, it added.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.87% to Rs 50.60 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 34.45 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 330.11 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 84.20% YoY.

Shares of KPI Green Energy were locked in an upper circuit of 5% to settle at Rs 1,408.75 on the BSE.

