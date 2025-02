Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 95.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.83% to Rs 454.31 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 95.68% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 454.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 515.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.454.31515.266.4315.8114.9666.041.7952.801.7039.37

