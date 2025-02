Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit declines 26.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 54.69 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India declined 26.87% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 54.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.54.6953.0214.1918.417.429.166.028.234.416.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News