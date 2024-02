Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.18% to Rs 965.53 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 40.87% to Rs 229.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 163.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 965.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 892.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.965.53892.5176.4076.44504.80472.13252.72189.57229.91163.21

