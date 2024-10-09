Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 12.43 points or 0.1% at 12804.73 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.4%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.19%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.84%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.76%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 0.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.4%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.3%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.1%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.09%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.05%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 5.21%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.08%), and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (up 4.95%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 853.4 or 1.54% at 56293.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 229.17 points or 1.39% at 16742.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.95 points or 0.36% at 25104.1.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.53 points or 0.29% at 81874.34.

On BSE,2867 shares were trading in green, 1027 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News