National Aluminium Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 212.1, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 118.66% in last one year as compared to a 27.44% rally in NIFTY and a 45.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 212.1, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 25093.1. The Sensex is at 81774.4, up 0.17%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 20.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9794.45, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 181.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 245.93 lakh shares in last one month.

