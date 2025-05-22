Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy shares fall

Energy shares fall

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 181.73 points or 1.55% at 11543.04 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 3.19%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.67%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.53%),Oil India Ltd (down 2.51%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.34%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.32%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.19%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.15%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 2.1%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 5.39%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 0.81%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 7.35 or 0.01% at 51207.54.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.37% at 15501.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 272.5 points or 1.1% at 24540.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 924.94 points or 1.13% at 80671.69.

On BSE,1581 shares were trading in green, 2250 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

