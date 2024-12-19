Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piyush Goyal urges leather industry to scale production in a sustainable way

Piyush Goyal urges leather industry to scale production in a sustainable way

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indias footwear and leather industry is not only a significant contributor to our economy but also a symbol of our skilled craftsmanship and innovation. This was stated by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal during his address at the National Export Excellence Awards 2023-24 organised by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE). Speaking at the occasion, he said that these awards reflect the dedication of our exporters and their efforts in making India a global leader in leather products.

Addressing the event, Goyal lauded the exporters for their contributions and urged the industry leaders to work together to achieve even greater milestones. He praised the leather industry for adopting high quality standards and for their commitment to make Brand India represent the quality the country stands for. The Minister further added that the industry must become more quality conscious to achieve greater global competitiveness.

He urged the industry to scale their production keeping an element of sustainability in it as well. Leather industry must achieve zero pollution in its production with proper treatment plants. With economies of scale Indias competitiveness can be better than the rest of the world. Demand of India will itself help the industry achieve large economies of scale, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nestle, IndusInd, Bandhan, Asian Paints from BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, Metal drag most, Pharma, Health gain; Sensex slips 850 pts to 79,350

Premium

Punjab & Sind Bank secures Rs 3,000 cr via 10 yr infra bond at 7.74%

SpiceJet shares take off 8% on settling $16 mn dispute with Genesis

Parliament LIVE updates: BJP MP accuses Rahul Gandhi of pushing him amid MPs face-off in Parliament

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story