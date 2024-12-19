Piyush Goyal urges leather industry to scale production in a sustainable way

Indias footwear and leather industry is not only a significant contributor to our economy but also a symbol of our skilled craftsmanship and innovation. This was stated by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal during his address at the National Export Excellence Awards 2023-24 organised by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE). Speaking at the occasion, he said that these awards reflect the dedication of our exporters and their efforts in making India a global leader in leather products.

Addressing the event, Goyal lauded the exporters for their contributions and urged the industry leaders to work together to achieve even greater milestones. He praised the leather industry for adopting high quality standards and for their commitment to make Brand India represent the quality the country stands for. The Minister further added that the industry must become more quality conscious to achieve greater global competitiveness.

He urged the industry to scale their production keeping an element of sustainability in it as well. Leather industry must achieve zero pollution in its production with proper treatment plants. With economies of scale Indias competitiveness can be better than the rest of the world. Demand of India will itself help the industry achieve large economies of scale, he added.

