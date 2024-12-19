Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Bank of Baroda informed that its board has approved raising of long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing aggregating to total size upto Rs 10,000 crore.

These bonds will be issued in single or multiple tranches during FY 2024-25 and beyond if found feasible.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,266 branches and 10,419 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 84 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 30 September 2024, Government of India held 63.97% stake in the bank.

The bank reported 23.16% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 5,237.93 crore on 10.65% increase in total income to Rs 35,444.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.80% to Rs 248.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

