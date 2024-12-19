IOL Chemicals jumps after board to mull stock split proposal

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rallied 5.47% to Rs 428.15 after the company's board will meet on 27 December 2024 to consider and approve sub division or split of existing equity shares of the company.

The company will consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, as may be determined by the board of directors.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is a pharma API and speciality chemicals manufacturer. Its consolidated net profit declined 49.4% to Rs 19.15 crore on 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 525.75 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

