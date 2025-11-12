Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.28% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy declined 29.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.28% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.030.6927.1855.070.270.380.260.330.240.34

