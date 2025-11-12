HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.86% to Rs 197.70 crore

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 164.00% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.86% to Rs 197.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.197.70117.085.706.418.674.656.842.953.961.50

