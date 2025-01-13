Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G R Infraprojects receives provisional certificate for Vadodara\ Mumbai Expressway Bharatmala project

G R Infraprojects receives provisional certificate for Vadodara\ Mumbai Expressway Bharatmala project

Jan 13 2025
G R Infraprojects announced that the Rs 2187 crore project Construction of Eight Lane Vadodara Kim Expressway from KM 254.430 to KM 217.500 (Vill. Kim to Vill. Ena Section of Vadodara\ Mumbai Expressway Bharatmala Project) in the state of Gujarat under NHDP Phase\VI on HAM Mode [Phase IA/IB C (Package VI, ENA\KIM)] of GR Ena Kim Expressway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been provisionally completed. The Provisional certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer on 10 January 2025 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 30 November 2024.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

