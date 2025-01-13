Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G R Infra arm gets provisional completion certificate for highway project in Gujarat

G R Infra arm gets provisional completion certificate for highway project in Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
G R Infraprojects announced that its subsidiary, GR Ena Kim Expressway, received a provisional completion certificate for the eight-lane Vadodara-Kim Expressway in Gujarat under NHDP Phase VI on HAM Mode.

The provisional certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer on 10 January 2025 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 30 November 2024.

The project involves the construction of the eight-lane Vadodara Kim Expressway from KM 254.430 to KM 217.500 in Gujarat under NHDP Phase VI on HAM Mode [Phase IA/IB (Package VI, ENA-KIM)]. The cost of the project is Rs 2,187 crore.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The company's consolidated net profit shed 11% to Rs 193.28 crore on a 25.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,394.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of GR Infraprojects shed 0.13% to Rs 1,319.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

