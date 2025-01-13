SunTeck Realty slips 4% after posting Q3 biz update; key details here

SunTeck Realty shares declined 4.5 per cent in Monday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low of Rs 457.3 per share. The stock declined amid weak market sentiments. The company, on Friday after market hours, posted its Q3 business update.

Around 11:25 AM, SunTeck Realty share price was down 4.13 per cent at Rs 459.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.55 per cent at 76,951.64. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,725.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 698.35 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 379.9 per share.

In its Q3 update, the company said its pre-sales registered a growth of 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 635 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 455 crore in Q3 FY24. The company's collections stood at Rs 336 crore as compared to Rs 438 crore a year ago.

SunTeck Realty Q2 performance

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty’s pre-sales for the second quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) grew 32.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 524 crore. The company’s revenue from operations also grew sixfold Y-o-Y, to Rs 169.04 crore.

Further, the real estate firm’s net profit attributable to the owners stood at Rs 34.62 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 13.94 crore during the year-ago period.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 37 crore, up 364 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its collections grew to Rs 267 crore, up 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Also Read

As per the company statement, after the first half of the ongoing financial year, its net debt-to-equity ratio stands at zero, with a net cash surplus of Rs 98 crore.

Overall, during the first half, on an annual basis, the company’s pre-sales grew to Rs 1,026 crore, up 31.2 per cent, while its collections grew to Rs 609 crore, up 21.3 per cent.

ALSO READ: Sunteck Realty Q2FY25 results: Pre-sales grow 32% to Rs 524 crore Additionally, the company has a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet (msf) spread across 32 projects. The company has developed several luxury residential, retail, and commercial projects across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Nagpur, and Goa.

In the past one year, SunTeck Realty shares have gained 3.9 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6.6 per cent.