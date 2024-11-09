Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, earn nominations for 67th Grammy Awards

The 2025 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar are among the Indians nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards.
Press Trust of India Los Angeles
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar are among the Indians nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards.

Kej, a three-time Grammy winner, earned his fourth nomination for "Break of Dawn" in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category, as announced by the Recording Academy on Friday.

The category, which includes albums featuring more than 75 per cent new vocal or instrumental new age recordings, also features Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by sitarist and composer Shankar.

Other nominees in this category are "Warriors of Light" by Radhika Vekaria and "Triveni" by entrepreneur and musician Chandrika Tandon, created in collaboration with flautist Wouter Kellerman and cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Shankar also earned an additional nomination for her featured role on Jacob Collier's song A Rock Somewhere, which also includes vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, who bagged her first nomination.

The track is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, a segment dedicated to "new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings".

Kej first won a Grammy in 2015 for "Winds of Samsara" in the Best New Age category and later for "Divine Tides", with Stewart Copeland in 2022. In 2023, he and Copeland were honoured again for "Divine Tides", this time winning the award for Best Immersive Audio Album.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

