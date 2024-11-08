Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 93.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.41% to Rs 1554.87 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 93.50% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.41% to Rs 1554.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1358.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1554.871358.9934.3249.9720.06267.0020.06267.0012.88198.14

