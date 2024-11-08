Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 93.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 93.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 14.41% to Rs 1554.87 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 93.50% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.41% to Rs 1554.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1358.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1554.871358.99 14 OPM %34.3249.97 -PBDT20.06267.00 -92 PBT20.06267.00 -92 NP12.88198.14 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 495 crore as sales jump

BS BFSI Summit: Industry leaders discuss insurance changes for 2047 vision

PFC Q2 results: Profit up nearly 9% to Rs 7,215 cr on higher revenue

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story