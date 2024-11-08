Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 85.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 641.55 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 85.89% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 641.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 585.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.641.55585.2614.9016.8490.09101.087.5665.075.7440.67

