Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 85.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 85.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 641.55 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 85.89% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 641.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 585.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales641.55585.26 10 OPM %14.9016.84 -PBDT90.09101.08 -11 PBT7.5665.07 -88 NP5.7440.67 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

BFSI Summit: 'PE/VC funding boosts governance excellence in Indian firms'

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

NSE to boost commodities segment with new contracts in coming months

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story