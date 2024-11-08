Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasons Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Seasons Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 57.48% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.48% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.635.48 57 OPM %11.2415.33 -PBDT0.370.20 85 PBT0.02-0.24 LP NP0.02-0.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 495 crore as sales jump

BS BFSI Summit: Industry leaders discuss insurance changes for 2047 vision

PFC Q2 results: Profit up nearly 9% to Rs 7,215 cr on higher revenue

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story