Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Tridev InfraEstates reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-33.33-200.00 -PBDT0.02-0.04 LP PBT0.02-0.04 LP NP0.02-0.04 LP

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

