Eraaya Lifespaces initiates legal action against Elara Capital PLC

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
For release of remaining FCCBs proceeds amounting USD 40 Million

Eraaya Lifespaces announced that the Company has initiated legal action(s) against Elara Capital PLC in High Court of Justice, Kings' Bench Division, England and Wales for release of remaining FCCBs proceeds amounting USD 40 Million.

However, proceeds of the FCCBs issued by the Company, in the amount of USD 40 Million has not been received by the Company. The Company has initiated legal action(s) in regard to the same against Elara Capital PLC, which was appointed by the Company to advise and assist the Company for the entire process of raising funds by issuing FCCBs, but is wrongfully preventing the release of the aforementioned proceeds to the Company, thereby acting against the interest of the Company.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

