US dollar index speculators rise to 3-week high

US dollar index speculators increased net long position to a three-week high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 16835 contracts in the data reported through March 11, 2025, showing a rise of 2097 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News