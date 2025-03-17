Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators rise to 3-week high

US dollar index speculators rise to 3-week high

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
US dollar index speculators increased net long position to a three-week high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 16835 contracts in the data reported through March 11, 2025, showing a rise of 2097 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

