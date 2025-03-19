ESAF SFB gains as board mulls fund raising plan

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.73% to Rs 27.51 after the bank said its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 21 March 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

The company will raise funds by way of issuance of NCDs (Tier II bonds) on preferential basis by way of private placement.

ESAF Small Finance Bank primarily focus on expanding the banking horizon to new unbanked and underbanked area, yet bank stand with for all with presence in urban, semi urban, rural and rural unbanked areas.

The bank reported standalone net loss of Rs 210.90 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 112.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income fell 3% YoY to Rs 1,061.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

