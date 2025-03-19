Volumes soar at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

G R Infraprojects Ltd recorded volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10523 shares

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, ITC Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 March 2025.

G R Infraprojects Ltd recorded volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10523 shares. The stock gained 12.85% to Rs.1,061.15. Volumes stood at 9654 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd registered volume of 4.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51477 shares. The stock rose 12.12% to Rs.497.65. Volumes stood at 71015 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd clocked volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18272 shares. The stock gained 10.78% to Rs.345.25. Volumes stood at 29175 shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd registered volume of 15.89 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.92% to Rs.405.65. Volumes stood at 4.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 26548 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8169 shares. The stock dropped 3.44% to Rs.1,553.95. Volumes stood at 3660 shares in the last session.

