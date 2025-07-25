Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 33.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 41.16 crore

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 33.58% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 41.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.1634.558.5512.623.824.892.283.551.782.68

