Garware Synthetics standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 2.60 crore

Net profit of Garware Synthetics rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.602.679.621.500.23-0.010.12-0.120.120.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News