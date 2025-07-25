Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscribed 1.19 times

The offer received bids for 6.09 crore shares as against 5.11 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Brigade Hotel Ventures received bids for 6,09,28,972 shares as against 5,11,93,987 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (25 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.19 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2025 and it will close on 28 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 85 and 90 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 166 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 759.6 crore. Of the proceeds, Rs 468.14 crore will be used for repayment, prepayment, or redemption (in full or in part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Limited. An amount of Rs 107.52 crore will be utilized for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the companys promoters (BEL), while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises (BEL), is a leading hotel owner and developer in South India. The company operates nine hotels with 1,604 keys across key cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, in partnership with global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, and IHG. BHVL plans to expand its portfolio with new luxury and upper midscale properties under brands like Grand Hyatt, Fairfield by Marriott, InterContinental, and The Ritz-Carlton, targeting completion between FY28 and FY29. Ahead of the IPO, Brigade Hotel Ventures on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, raised Rs 324.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.60 crore shares at Rs 90 each to 17 anchor investors.