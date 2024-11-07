Ester Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 331.16 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 331.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 261.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.331.16261.3712.02-3.9123.98-18.146.74-34.963.02-30.44

