Jackson Investments standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Jackson Investments declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.150.1433.3335.710.050.050.050.050.040.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News