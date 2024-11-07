Tata Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 833.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 53489.73 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel reported to Rs 833.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6196.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 53489.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55107.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53489.7355107.2111.437.744742.982639.562146.24159.71833.45-6196.24

