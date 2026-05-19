Eureka Forbes fell 1.86% to Rs 483.95 after the company reported 0.7% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 51.1 crore even as revenues increased by 11.6% to Rs 683.8 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 311.1 crore, up 9.2% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 9.7% YoY to Rs 85.2 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 22 basis points YoY to 12.5% in Q4 FY26.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 68.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 0.8% from Rs 68 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded standalone net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 160.2 crore (down 1.9% YoY) and Rs 2,710.5 crore (up 11.3% YoY), respectively. Pratik Pota, MD, and CEO, Eureka Forbes Limited said, We closed FY26 with a strong quarter and a solid full-year performance despite a challenging external environment. Growth was led by double-digit growth in water purifiers and continuing strong growth in emerging categories, while our continued investments helped the product business deliver healthy double-digit growth. Growth was broad-based across categories, channels and geographies, while service bookings also grew double digits and our customer experience improved further.