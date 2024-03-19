Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Lingers Near One-Week Low Against Dollar; FOMC In Focus

Euro Lingers Near One-Week Low Against Dollar; FOMC In Focus

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Euro is staying near a one-week low against the dollar on Tuesday as massive strength in greenback ahead of FOMC this week is adding pressure on peer currencies. US benchmark treasury yields at 4.3% and dollar index at 103.63 are marching forward as sticky inflation scenario in US as shown by recent data is reducing possibility of a near time rate cut. EURUSD pair is quoting at $1.0884, down 0.25% on the day. Data from Eurozone docket today showed German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index jumped from 19.9 in February to 31.7 in March. The market forecast a reading of 20.5. However, the Current Situation Index improved from -81.7 to -80.5 in the reported month, beating estimates of -82.0. The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index came in at 33.5 in the same period, notably higher than the February reading of 25.0. The data surpassed the market expectations of 25.4. Meanwhile, on the NSE, EURINR futures are quoting at 90.08, down 0.35% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Euro Off Three Month Low Against US Dollar, EURINR Lingers Around 89.10 Mark

UK Pound Lingers Near 2-Week Low Ahead Of BoE Policy Outcome; GBPINR Eyes Break Below 105 Mark

Euro Eyes Break Above $1.09 Mark; EURINR At 3-Week High

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

INR lingers around 83 per US dollar, economic cues support sentiments

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Manappuram Finance board OKs raising upto Rs 6,000 cr

Barometers end with major losses; Nifty settles below 21,850 mark; IT shares drops

CAMS to unveil new office at GIFT City

Jindal Stainless partners with JBM Auto

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story