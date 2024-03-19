Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays weak, NIFTY falls to two week low under 22K

INR stays weak, NIFTY falls to two week low under 22K

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee is witnessing tight moves as firm US dollar is capping overall trajectory in the local currency. The US dollar index jumped well above 103 mark today and is currently quoting at 103.44, up 0.20% on the day as markets are focused on the US crucial US FOMC decision tomorrow. The INR is currently quoting at 82.93, down marginally on the day. The US dollar index is currently at a two week high, adding to the recent gains after falling near 102.30 mark in last week. Local equities are under stress today with the benchmark NIFTY50 index sliding to a two week low under 22k mark.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

