Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen Tumbles To 2-Week Low Even As BoJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

Yen Tumbles To 2-Week Low Even As BoJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Japanese yen tumbled sharply against the US dollar even as the Bank of Japan shifted from negative interest rate regime. The Japanese central bank lifted interest rates by 10bps to 0% from -0.1% for the first time since 2007. This was accompanied by the scrapping of the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. However, the Japanese currency continued to lose momentum amid massive strength in US dollar overseas. The dollar index is holding at around a week high at 103.42, up 0.17% on the day ahead of FOMC decision due this week. Meanwhile, USDJPY pair climbed to a two-week high of 150.34 and is up 0.80% on the day. On the NSE, JPYINR futures are also mounting losses at 55.28, down 0.78% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US Dollar Nears 103 Mark Amid Tepid Economic Cues

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Japanese Yen Jumps On Hawkish Comments By BoJ's Takata

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

SCI's demerged entity, SCILAL, debuts on stock exchange

H.G. Infra gains on bagging four solar projects worth Rs 1,026 cr

IOL Chemical spurts after receiving zero observations from ANVISA for 10 manufacturing units

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Australian Dollar Depreciates After RBA Decision

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story